Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) PT Lowered to $1.50

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Home Point Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

