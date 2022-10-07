Homeros (HMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $72,714.00

Homeros (HMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $72,714.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ genesis date was December 1st, 2019. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 tokens. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros (HMR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Homeros has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Homeros is 0.00385929 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $62,216.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://homerosnet.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

