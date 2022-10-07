Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.51 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 billion.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

NYSE HMC opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,058.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.