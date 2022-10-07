Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Shares of HON opened at $175.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.77.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

