Hoo Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $25.51 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $25.51 million and $139.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 tokens. The official message board for Hoo Token is medium.com/@hoosmartchain1. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hoo Token is https://reddit.com/r/hooexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hoo Token is hoosmartchain.com.

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoo Token (HOO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoo Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 82,430,424.1 in circulation. The last known price of Hoo Token is 0.31104594 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $222.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoosmartchain.com.”

