Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

