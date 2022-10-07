Horde (HOR) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Horde (HOR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Horde has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Horde token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horde has a market capitalization of $11,925.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of Horde was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horde alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

About Horde

Horde’s genesis date was September 13th, 2021. Horde’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,819,757 tokens. Horde’s official Twitter account is @lasthorde and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horde is https://reddit.com/r/Horde_Official. Horde’s official website is lasthorde.com.

Horde Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horde (HOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Horde has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 16,819,757.36322891 in circulation. The last known price of Horde is 0.00074583 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $135.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lasthorde.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horde directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horde should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horde using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horde and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.