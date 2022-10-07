Horizon Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,144.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Horizon Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $54,144.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol (HZN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 tokens. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @horizonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizon Protocol’s official message board is horizonprotocol.medium.com. The official website for Horizon Protocol is horizonprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol (HZN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Horizon Protocol has a current supply of 172,213,926 with 51,778,706 in circulation. The last known price of Horizon Protocol is 0.03567544 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $58,091.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://horizonprotocol.com/.”

