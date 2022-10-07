Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Hostelworld Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.40 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of £86.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

