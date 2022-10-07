Hot Cross Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $576,616.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Hot Cross token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ genesis date was May 19th, 2021. Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,467,742 tokens. The official message board for Hot Cross is updates.hotcross.com. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hot Cross’ official website is hotcross.com.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

According to CryptoCompare, “Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hot Cross has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 113,749,999 in circulation. The last known price of Hot Cross is 0.01137178 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $749,639.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hotcross.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.