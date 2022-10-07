Howland Capital Management LLC Has $43.71 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $185.59 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.35.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.