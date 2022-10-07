Howland Capital Management LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 200.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

