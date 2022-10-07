HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $617.71.

Several analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $26.39 on Friday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

