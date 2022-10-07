HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 705 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 471.30 ($5.69) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 408 ($4.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 523.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.48. The company has a market capitalization of £94.11 billion and a PE ratio of 798.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

