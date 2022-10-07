Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $74.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61.

Insider Activity at Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 over the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

