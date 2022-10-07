Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

HUBB stock opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.12. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $238.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

