Human Trading Down 21.7% This Week (HMT)

Human (HMT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Human has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Human has a total market cap of $9.39 million and $202,442.00 worth of Human was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Human token can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Human alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Human Token Profile

Human launched on April 6th, 2021. Human’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,669,622 tokens. The official website for Human is www.humanprotocol.org. The official message board for Human is www.humanprotocol.org/blog. Human’s official Twitter account is @human_protocol.

Buying and Selling Human

According to CryptoCompare, “Human (HMT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Human has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Human is 0.05638415 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $235,742.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.humanprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Human directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Human should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Human using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Human Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Human and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.