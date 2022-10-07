Humaniq Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $751,123.00 and approximately $20,562.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Humaniq’s launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @humaniq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is https://reddit.com/r/humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq (HMQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Humaniq has a current supply of 207,143,695.03559843 with 185,811,695.03559843 in circulation. The last known price of Humaniq is 0.00421212 USD and is up 9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,128.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://humaniq.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

