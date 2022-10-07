Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Hummingbird Finance has a total market capitalization of $492,411.81 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hummingbird Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hummingbird Finance

Hummingbird Finance was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Hummingbird Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,877,771,771,947,000 tokens. The official message board for Hummingbird Finance is hummingbirdbsc.medium.com. Hummingbird Finance’s official website is hummingbirdbsc.org. Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @hmngbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hummingbird Finance is https://reddit.com/r/hmngbsc.

Hummingbird Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hummingbird Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hummingbird Finance is 0 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $143.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hummingbirdbsc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hummingbird Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hummingbird Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hummingbird Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

