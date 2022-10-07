Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market capitalization of $820,759.87 and $86,800.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Token Profile

Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official website is www.vizslainu.com. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hungarian Vizsla Inu is 0 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $72,867.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vizslainu.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hungarian Vizsla Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hungarian Vizsla Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

