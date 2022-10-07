Hunter Crypto Coin (HCC) Price Hits $0.0000

Hunter Crypto Coin (HCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Hunter Crypto Coin has a market capitalization of $718.31 and $9,475.00 worth of Hunter Crypto Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hunter Crypto Coin has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. One Hunter Crypto Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00267455 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001320 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003046 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hunter Crypto Coin Token Profile

Hunter Crypto Coin (HCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Hunter Crypto Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Hunter Crypto Coin’s official Twitter account is @huntercryptoco2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hunter Crypto Coin’s official website is huntercryptocoin.com.

Buying and Selling Hunter Crypto Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hunter Crypto Coin (HCC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hunter Crypto Coin has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hunter Crypto Coin is 0.00001016 USD and is up 17.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $27.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://huntercryptocoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hunter Crypto Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hunter Crypto Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hunter Crypto Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

