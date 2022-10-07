Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $538,718.71 and approximately $324.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00279050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00103293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00069248 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,838,370 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @myhushteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is hush.is. The Reddit community for Hush is https://reddit.com/r/myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush (HUSH) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate HUSH through the process of mining. Hush has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 11,991,948 in circulation. The last known price of Hush is 0.06079404 USD and is up 28.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $283.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hush.is/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

