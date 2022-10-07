Hxro (HXRO) Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $83.95 million and approximately $65,502.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro (HXRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hxro has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 428,521,116.3078891 in circulation. The last known price of Hxro is 0.19510493 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $78,590.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hxro.io/.”

