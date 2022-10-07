Hydro Hits Market Capitalization of $295,056.14 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $295,056.14 and approximately $4,351.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydro has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 tokens. Hydro’s official website is projecthydro.org. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@projecthydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is https://reddit.com/r/projecthydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydroblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro (HYDRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hydro has a current supply of 111,111,110.9 with 82,545,513.16951075 in circulation. The last known price of Hydro is 0.00357612 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,077.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://projecthydro.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

