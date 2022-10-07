Hydro Protocol (HOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $71,441.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol’s genesis date was September 5th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is hydroprotocol.io. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @protocol_hydro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hydro Protocol has a current supply of 1,560,000,000 with 702,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hydro Protocol is 0.00200191 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,887.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hydroprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

