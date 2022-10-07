HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,578.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and $13,578.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO launched on February 25th, 2020. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @hdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperDAO is hdao.info.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO (HDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. HyperDAO has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 3,399,999,999.9081397 in circulation. The last known price of HyperDAO is 0.00443131 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $161,539.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdao.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.