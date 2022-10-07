Hypersign identity One Day Trading Volume Tops $57,261.00 (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Hypersign identity token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Hypersign identity has a total market capitalization of $40,954.97 and approximately $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hypersign identity Token Profile

Hypersign identity’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hypersign identity is https://reddit.com/r/hypersign and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hypersign identity’s official website is hypersign.id. Hypersign identity’s official message board is medium.com/hypersign. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.

Hypersign identity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign identity (HID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hypersign identity has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hypersign identity is 0.02565779 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $74,216.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hypersign.id/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hypersign identity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hypersign identity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

