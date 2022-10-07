IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of IMG opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.56. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

