iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Stock Position Lowered by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.