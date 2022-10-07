ICHI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $537,934.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. ICHI has a total market cap of $27.89 million and approximately $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.48 or 0.00028079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,086,917 coins. ICHI’s official website is www.ichi.org. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICHI

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

