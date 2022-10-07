Idea Chain Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $170,806.99 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the US dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $170,806.99 and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/ideachaincoin. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Idea Chain Coin (ICH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Idea Chain Coin has a current supply of 53,900,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Idea Chain Coin is 0.0034004 USD and is up 8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $186.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ideachaincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

