Ideaology (IDEA) Price Tops $0.0158

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $257,192.70 and approximately $145,594.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology’s launch date was December 31st, 2019. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 tokens. The official message board for Ideaology is ideaologyio.medium.com. Ideaology’s official website is ideaology.io. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology (IDEA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ideaology has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 16,286,240.89770748 in circulation. The last known price of Ideaology is 0.01627396 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $134,876.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ideaology.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.