Idena Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $1.44 million and $91,804.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 90,498,316 coins and its circulating supply is 59,909,954 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official Twitter account is @idenanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

