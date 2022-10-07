IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Research Coverage Started at CLSA

Investment analysts at CLSA initiated coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
IDP Education Price Performance
IDP Education stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. IDP Education has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.
IDP Education Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDP Education (IDPUF)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.