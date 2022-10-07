IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Research Coverage Started at CLSA

Investment analysts at CLSA initiated coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IDP Education Price Performance

IDP Education stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. IDP Education has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, and shared services.

