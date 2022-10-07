IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 179.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after buying an additional 1,758,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 30.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after buying an additional 223,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 212,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in IMAX by 338.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 160,961 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $838.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.29. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

