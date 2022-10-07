ImmortalDAO Finance (IMMO) Price Reaches $1.80 on Top Exchanges

ImmortalDAO Finance (IMMO) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, ImmortalDAO Finance has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ImmortalDAO Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00008980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImmortalDAO Finance has a market cap of $23,919.86 and approximately $11,680.00 worth of ImmortalDAO Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ImmortalDAO Finance

ImmortalDAO Finance was first traded on December 30th, 2021. ImmortalDAO Finance’s total supply is 13,301 tokens. ImmortalDAO Finance’s official website is www.immortaldao.finance. ImmortalDAO Finance’s official Twitter account is @immortaldao_fi. The official message board for ImmortalDAO Finance is medium.com/@immortaldaofinance.

ImmortalDAO Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ImmortalDAO Finance (IMMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Celo platform. ImmortalDAO Finance has a current supply of 13,301 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ImmortalDAO Finance is 1.79044227 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,701.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.immortaldao.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImmortalDAO Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImmortalDAO Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImmortalDAO Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

