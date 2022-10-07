Impossible Finance (IF) Tops One Day Volume of $382.00

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Impossible Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $487,633.67 and approximately $382.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance launched on March 2nd, 2021. Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 tokens. Impossible Finance’s official message board is medium.com/impossiblefinance. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @impossiblefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Impossible Finance’s official website is impossible.finance.

Impossible Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Impossible Finance (IF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Impossible Finance has a current supply of 15,551,000 with 6,000,661 in circulation. The last known price of Impossible Finance is 0.08427642 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,485.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://impossible.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

