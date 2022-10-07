Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th.

IRT opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

