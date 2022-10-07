Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 2,569 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,873,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after buying an additional 689,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,071,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 172,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $18,467,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

SOFI opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

