Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $346.65 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $318.24 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.54 and its 200 day moving average is $394.43.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

