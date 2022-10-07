Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Surience Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC now owns 228,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 56,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.29 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

