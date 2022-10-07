Indexed Finance Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $112,801.35 and $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,801 tokens. The official message board for Indexed Finance is ndxfi.medium.com. The official website for Indexed Finance is indexed.finance. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Indexed Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance (NDX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Indexed Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 854,801 in circulation. The last known price of Indexed Finance is 0.13586034 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $130.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://indexed.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

