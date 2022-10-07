Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) vs. WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Head to Head Analysis

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. 26.14% 11.30% 1.01% WesBanco 31.53% 7.63% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

WesBanco has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.08%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd..

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and WesBanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. $206.52 billion 0.83 $53.99 billion $2.98 3.21 WesBanco $617.75 million 3.46 $242.26 million $2.81 12.63

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WesBanco beats Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 206 branches and 203 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and Maryland, as well as seven loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Maryland, and northern Virginia. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

