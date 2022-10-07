Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

IFSUF stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

