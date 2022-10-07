Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) PT Raised to $60.00

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,193,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inhibrx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Inhibrx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inhibrx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Inhibrx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inhibrx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

