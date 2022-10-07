InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

InMode stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 16.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth about $34,814,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 45.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,433,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 447,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

