Innova (INN) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $18,602.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. The official website for Innova is www.innova-foundation.com. Innova’s official Twitter account is @innova_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova (INN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate INN through the process of mining. Innova has a current supply of 10,417,968.808753 with 6,901,770.928255 in circulation. The last known price of Innova is 0.00303144 USD and is down -24.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.innova-foundation.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

