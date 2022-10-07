Insider Buying: Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Myriam Madden purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,785 ($5,781.78).

Invesco Asia Trust Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of IAT opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.09) on Friday. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 298 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 378 ($4.57). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 331.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 331.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £226.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.61.

Invesco Asia Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Invesco Asia Trust’s payout ratio is 23.18%.

About Invesco Asia Trust

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

