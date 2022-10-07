Insider Buying: Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Acquires 11,500 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £48,645 ($58,778.40).

Andrew Nicholas Hewson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 20,000 shares of Redrow stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Redrow Stock Performance

Redrow stock opened at GBX 415.60 ($5.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 506.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 517.03. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 729.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Redrow plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 379.20 ($4.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 717.80 ($8.67).

Redrow Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 767 ($9.27).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

