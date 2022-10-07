Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Sean Maduck sold 200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $5,740.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.51 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

